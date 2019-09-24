Military men in custody over coup plot-Minister
The Minister of Information,
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said some military personnel including an officer are
in custody over the alleged attempted coup plot on Ghana’s presidency.
The Minister further
disclosed that the suspects would be processed for court in some few days.
“There are military
persons including an officer who are in custody and being interrogated in
connection with this incident,” the Information minister told sit-in host of
Morning Starr Lantam Papanko on Tuesday. That adds to the three others that
were earlier announced in the government statement on the matter.
“This is not a matter
that we can just trivialise or discuss on Facebook and WhatsApp platforms, we
need to commend our security agencies. The group have put in place measures to
procure instruments to execute their plans and have even started testing some
of the instruments and that was why the Security Agencies had to step in
immediately. From the brief given by the security agencies they have been
monitoring the activities of a group of persons who had plans of overthrowing
the government for about 15 months now”.
Below are details of a
statement from the Information ministry
On Friday, 20th
September 2019, a joint security operation of personnel drawn from Defence
Intelligence, CID and Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), conducted a
successful operation which led to the arrest of three persons and the retrieval
of several arms, explosive devices and ammunition from locations in Accra and
Bawaleshie near Dodowa.
- The joint operation was to neutralize an
elaborate plot targeted at the Presidency, and with the ultimate aim of
destabilizing the country.
The arrest and seizure
come after fifteen (15) months of surveillance and gathering of evidence on the
activities of the prime suspects and others.
- The persons arrested are Dr. Frederick
Yao Mac-Palm and his two accomplices – Mr. Ezor Kafui (a local weapon
manufacturer) and Mr. Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu (aka BB or ADC).
- The following items were retrieved as
part of the operation: a. Citadel Hospital (Alajo, Accra)
5 x locally
manufactured pistols with magazines fitted on.
- 1 x foreign pistol (Reg. No. PX154006)
with 2 X magazines.
- 3 x locally manufactured pistol barrels.
- 3 x smoke grenades.· 22 x Improvised
Explosive Devices (IEDs).
- 9 x 7.62mm NATO AK47 rounds.
- 2 x AK47 magazines.· 1 x long Knife.
- The outlined plan for the operation
presented by some
- soldiers at one of their meetings at
Next-Door Resort. 7 x mobile phones.
- 2 x IPADs.
- 2 x decoders.
- 1 x modem.
- 3 x tablets.
- 1 x Ghanaian passport.
- 2 x pen-drives.
- 1 x voice recorder.
- 1 x USB connector.
- Machines and materials for manufacturing
weapons and
- IEDs. b. Bawaleshie near Dodowa 63 x 9mm
NATO rounds.
- 5. Surveillance on the activities of the
persons involved commenced in June 2018, when Dr. Mac-Palm and Bright Allan
Debrah Ofosu (“BB” or “ADC”), started organizing a series of meetings at the
Next-Door Beach Resort, in Teshie, and other locations in Accra, in furtherance
of their objectives.