Menzgold to validate customers for payments

The management of Menzgold Ghana has announced a schedule for validation of customer documents for payments to be effected to them.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the company, Nii Armatefio.

“All customers are expected to visit any of the respective outlets within the working hours of 9am to 4pm each working day and submit copies of the gold trading agreement, receipt of gold traded purchases, gold trading commission receipt, valid national id card and evidence of gold re-trades receipts or agreements,” the statement said.

