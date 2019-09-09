Men of God must be bold to take up political positions to help shape society-Rt. Rev Ayensu

Former Obuasi Diocese Methodist Bishop, Rt. Rev. Stephen Bosomtwe Ayensu has suggested men of God should go beyond commenting on governance issues in Ghana by seeking political power.

To the man of God, men of God can help transform the country should they hold political house based on their devotion and dedication to God.

The Methodist Bishop said for except the Lord Build the House; the labourer will labour in vain

‘’Men of God must be bold to speak the truth and help the nation develop. As godly as they are, men of God should help in developing the nation,’’ he added.

‘’If Ghanaians to tell Men of God to keep quiet and allow them to steal from the state, then I am sorry to tell them we will not keep quiet. We will continue to talk about corruption and ills in society. We will continue to criticize the government when we realize things are not going on well,’’ he added.

Speaking in an interview with Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said he dreams of Ghana where corruption is less, infrastructure improved, living conditions of Ghanaians improved, with good roads, access to quality healthcare and better opportunities.

When asked if he was a registered member of the ruling NPP, he said, ‘’it does not matter what party I belong to because I am a Ghanaian and every Ghanaian must be concerned about how the nation will develop’’.

On claims that he was quite because the NPP was in power, he said, ‘I have not kept quiet. It is the media t6hat has not come to me to ask me about anything.

‘’I have not padlocked my mouth. I will always talk when things go wrong,’’ he added.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

