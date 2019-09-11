Members of GPRTU express anger over delays in organizing national election

Members of the 64 branch of the Ghana Road Transport Union (GPRTU) on Wednesday stormed the national headquarters of the union demanding for an election as stipulated in the constitution.

The members numbering over 50 were worried leadership of the national union have failed to put in place measures to organize the impending election to elect new persons to take over the helm of affairs for four years.

Per details available to Rainbowradioonline.com, the election was supposed to be organized on Friday, September 13, 2019.

However, the leadership of the union has not made preparations for the election to be organized, a situation the aggrieved branch members says is against the constitution of the union.

Led by some executives including Mr. Victor Owusu- the Welfare Officer for Greater Region- the members met with National Chairman Mr. Kwame Kuma

In his submission, he said members from the 64 branch have waited to hear from national leadership over plans for the election but all to no avail.

He said they have petitioned the Greater Accra Regional Secretariat but have not received any meaningful explanation hence their decision to storm the national office.

‘’We stormed the GPRTU national office to demand the date for the election, the venue, how much the branches would pay and the needed information about the election. If we are unable to organize the polls, some people might to court and sue the GPRTU, a situation that would affect activities of the union.’’

On his part, the National Chairman, Mr. Kwame Kuma pleaded with them to be holding their peace as they were on course to put in place plans to organize the election.

He indicated the election couldn’t be organized on Friday as required by the constitution due to some challenges confronting the office.

He said leadership would hold the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting to address the challenge, plan for the election and inform members accordingly.

The members then moved to Greater Regional Secretariat to put before leadership their grievances.

At the secretariat, Mr. Ibrahim Abass, the Regional Industrial Relations Officer said leadership wrote to them seeking for an extension of their mandate to November 2019.

NEC must approve this request he stated. NEC he said would be meeting on Friday, September 13, 2019, on the way forward.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

