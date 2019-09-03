Meet the Nigerian couple who had no wedding reception

A Nigerian couple recently became the topic of discussion across several social media platforms after a photo of their wedding invitation surfaced on the internet.

It is a common tradition for wedding ceremonies in this part of the world to often start from a religious setting to a more relaxed environment where guests would be lavishly treated to food, drinks and music.

However, for a Nigerian man identified as Adewale Yussuf and his bride Blessing Ijeoma, the case was completely different from what many of their friends may have been looking forward to.

The couple boldly pointed out that there would be no reception for their matrimonial ceremony after the church activities have been concluded.

Spotted on the lower third of the viral wedding invitation, is an instruction that boldly read: “No reception”.

In a twist of event, even when the couple had both come to a mutual understanding that there would be no party, the husband via an Instagram post disclosed that some close friends and colleagues from work treated them to a surprise reception party.

