MCE hailed as Sagnarigu Municipality gets its first ever IGF physical project.

A massive celebration has hit the Sagnarigu Municipality in the Northern Region as the municipality has built its first-ever physical project from their Internally Generated Fund (IGF) since the creation of the municipality.

Residents including farmers and market women by this have promised to keep paying their taxes for more developmental projects in the area while speaking to our reporter Prince Kwame Tamakloe.

Meanwhile the MCE for the area Hon. Hajia Mariam Iddrisu addressing the media during the inauguration said it is a wonderful day for the people of Sagnarigu municipality, because they have commissioned three classroom block in three communities namely, Kanvili, Gbalahyi and Kpene but for Kanvili, it was a self-initiated project by the PTA of the school who did up to 30 per cent and then requested to the assembly to support them in completing it, which the assembly honoured through the assembly’s common fund.

At Kpene, a three-unit classroom block project with facilities like staff common room, kVIP and Urinary were built to assist teaching and learning.

The Kpene project will go down in the history of the people of the Sagnarigu municipality because it is not just the first IGF physical project but the first JHS for the people in the area.

Hajia Mariam explained that “we all know the importance of education, is pivotal in the development of every nation so there is the need for every assembly to focus on its infrastructure development on the trivial of education.”

She said, the President of the Republic of Ghana HE Nana Akuffo Addo has exhibited by implementing the free Senior High School policy, so as a municipality they need to make the foundation bright.

“We need to give a good learning environment for the early stages of education so that they can progress to benefit the free Senior High School policy. If a child is unable to progress from Junior High School Successfully, how will he or she enjoy or benefit from the Free Senior High School policy? Hon Mariam quizzed.

An excited Hajia Mariam added that they have prioritized education to prepare the people of Sagnarigu very well to benefit from the Free Senior High School policy.

She said the assembly is not only putting up classroom blocks, but they have also supported the pupils with furniture because most of the students were without furniture.

“You will go to certain schools, they are kneeling whiles writing, some were lying flat on their tommies while writing. So we have been able to produce about 500 to 600 dual desk from IGF. Again we have been able to support our Senior High Schools too. We have four Senior High Schools in Sagnarigu municipality, we have given each of the senior High Schools mono desks to support the intake of students in the SHS.

The MCE revealed that they have been able to increase their revenue mobilisation by 98 per cent (98%) by the close of 2018 which she said it is the first time Sagnarigu can perform well in revenue mobilisation since the insertion of the assembly.

However, Madam Mariam assured that they want to get more and give back to the people so they will appreciate and pay more to the assembly to be able to put in More facilities for the people to benefit.

The MCE was accompanied by the Sagnarigu Director of Education, the Municipal Finance Officer political party leaders especially from the NPP and the NDC.

By: Prince Kwame Tamakloe

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

