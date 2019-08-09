Martin Amidu is peddling lies; he has jurisdiction to probe PDS-Inusah Fuseini

National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Tamale Central constituency, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini has described as false claims by Special Prosecutor (SP) that he has no jurisdiction to probe the fiasco surrounding the Power Distribution Services (PDS).

The legislator told Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that Martin Amidu peddled falsehood in making the claims because he has the jurisdiction to investigate the matter.

The Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu says he has no jurisdiction to probe the allegations surrounding the Power Distribution Services (PDS) SAGA.

This was contained in a statement issued by the SP on the matter following calls on him to probe same.

The Good Governance Advocacy Group Ghana (GGAGG) has served notice it will petition the Office of the Special Prosecutor to investigate the Power Distribution Service saga after the Ghana government suspended the deal over some infractions.

However, Mr. Amidu says he has no jurisdiction to probe the matter.

”The truth is that section 79 of Act 959 severely restricts the jurisdiction of the Office of the Special Prosecutor to fight corruption and corruption-related offences in Ghana unlike in other countries that are fully committed to and adhere to their obligations under the United Nations Convention against Corruption, the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption, and the ECOWS Protocol on the Fight against Corruption in their domestic anti-corruption legislations. The ruling of the High Court in the case of the Republic v Ayariga and 1 Other, 17th July 2019, High Court, Accra, (Unreported) underscored the point I have made on the remit of the Office to a limited extent only based on lack of detailed particulars and should be a guide to the public: I annex a scanned PDF of the ruling as a separate attachment to this paper for educational purposes.”

But reacting to the claims by the SP, the legislator said he [Amidu] should have rather told Ghanaians he was monitoring the issues closely and would take the needed action when necessary. That was the assurance Ghanaians were looking for and not to tell them you have no jurisdiction to investigative the issue.’’

‘’Martin Amidu lied. On what basis is he saying that he has no jurisdiction to probe the matter? He has shot a premature strike.’’

He noted the office of the SP had his powers drawn from portions of the powers of the Attorney General hence he has jurisdiction to probe matter.

To him, by inference, the SP is claiming that the Attorney has no jurisdiction to investigate the matter.

‘’I repeat, Martin Amidu is peddling lies. His office has been given the needed powers to deal with cases and so on what basis is he claiming he cannot probe the PDS fiasco?’’

‘’We have given the SP police powers, which the AG does not have and the powers are to investigate and arrest…We don’t know the full remits of the PDS facts. Meanwhile, we know the president has tasked a team to probe the matter and so on what basis is he making these claims? The dynamics are still unfolding,’’ he added.

In concluding the MP said he feels the issues has confirmed how incompetent the president and his appointees are.

‘’What is happening in Ghana today and especially Martin Amidu’s office is giving me the impression that it is part of the legacy of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the legacy of incompetence, ineptitude, corruption, non-performance and confusion.’’ He noted.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

