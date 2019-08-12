Manhia road to be worked on-Ga West MCE

The Metropolitan Chief Executive for Ga West, Mr. Clement Wilkinson, has assured residents in Manhia, a community in the Amasaman constituency, that their poor road would be repaired.

The MCE told Kwabena Agyapong that the road has been awarded to a contractor and would soon be done.

He explained to the host there was a challenge over the previous contract but the challenges have been resolved and work would soon start.

According to him, he has managed to construct over 57 kilometers of roads in the municipality aside from the water projects he has undertaken in the area, after he was appointed

He revealed the municipality has also initiated steps to establish a vegetable market in the area.

The market he said would help constituents and residents from other communities, have access to fresh vegetables for their consumption.

Sanitation he said has improved making the municipality enviable and an example for others to learn from.

Security in the municipality he said has improved, saying, the issue of land guards and their unlawful activities is a thing of the past.

He indicated that he has worked together with the assembly and assembly members to give Ga West a new outlook.

Residents at Oduman have also benefited from a CHIP Compound to help them have access to quality healthcare, he touted.

He also responded to recent claims that of spearheading the demolition exercise.

He denied the claims saying he has not instructed anyone to collect money from the market women.

“According to them, the person is Clement but I am not the one. The person is Clement Djato.”

He explained the area was not a market but was used as a temporal facility to accommodate some traders until the assembly completes its own market.

He said he only stood in witness for 90 traders and cautioned them not put up any permanent structures.

However, some individuals went behind my back, took money from the traders and brought in more women and made them put up structures.

When the assembly saw what was happening, we cautioned the women but they failed to heed to our advice. These individuals who took money from the traders, went to see the chiefs and took a letter and started collecting money from the women without the assembly’s knowledge.”

He stressed, “the assembly has not instructed anyone to collect money from the traders and allocate a space for them to sell. I would advise the women to don’t from paying money to anyone on the premise that they would be given a space to sell. The assembly has instructed to do that.”

The MCE said he did not instruct anyone to demolish structures of the traders rather it was a team from the Agric ministry that carried out the activity over the encroachment on their lands by the traders.

He was worried some persons have resulted in tarnishing his image and misinformed the traders, a situation he noted was evil and unfortunate.

“I was sad because of how some persons who knew the truth decided to peddle lies all because of politics, ” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

