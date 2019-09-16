Man murdered at Bogoso, dumped on a farm

The lifeless body of a man believed to be in his late thirties has been discovered on a farm at Bogoso Petepom in the Prestea-Huni Valley district of the Western region.

The Assembly Member for the area, Mr. Peter Ofori a.k.a. adwumawura told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that a farmer in the area had gone to the farm when he discovered the lifeless body.

He (farmer) then informed him about the incident. The Assemblyman then moved to the scene with the farmer to confirm the story.

After he had also seen the body, he called the police to inform them about it.

The body has been retrieved and sent to the Bogoso mortuary.

According to the Assemblyman, the identity of the man has not been established.

He has therefore admonished residents in the area to assist the police as they conduct an investigation into the matter.

He has also asked families who have relatives who have been declared missing to go to the police and identify the body.

Meanwhile, the police have also gathered that some residents in the area heard shouts of a man saying “he is killing me”, a day before the body was discovered on the farm.

No one has been arrested yet.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

