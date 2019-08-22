General News

Man found dead in front of a kiosk

0

The body of a young man has been found dead at the Railways, Accra Central.

It is believed that the deceased who was yet to be identified was a homeless man who slept in front of stores and kiosks after traders had closed fro the day.

Rainbow Radio’s Nhyiraba Kwabena Asirifi, who reported the incident said the young man was found dead in front of one of the kiosks in the area.

The young man was found in front of one of the kiosks at Accra Central this morning where people presumed he was asleep but later found he was dead.

You might also like..

OSP invites embattled boss of PPA for questioning over…

Boy, 16, remanded for sodomising boy, 5

He is reported to be between the ages of 30-35 years.

The police retrieved the body and deposited it the morgue awaiting autopsy.

By: Gifty Osei Cobbina

Continue Reading
You might also like
General News

OSP invites embattled boss of PPA for questioning over ‘Contracts for…

General News

Boy, 16, remanded for sodomising boy, 5

General News

UPSA introduces compulsory professional courses to make students more relevant

General News

Prez refer allegations of corruption against PPA boss to SP

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: