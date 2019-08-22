Man found dead in front of a kiosk

The body of a young man has been found dead at the Railways, Accra Central.

It is believed that the deceased who was yet to be identified was a homeless man who slept in front of stores and kiosks after traders had closed fro the day.

Rainbow Radio’s Nhyiraba Kwabena Asirifi, who reported the incident said the young man was found dead in front of one of the kiosks in the area.

The young man was found in front of one of the kiosks at Accra Central this morning where people presumed he was asleep but later found he was dead.

He is reported to be between the ages of 30-35 years.

The police retrieved the body and deposited it the morgue awaiting autopsy.

By: Gifty Osei Cobbina

