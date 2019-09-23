Man dies after an illegal miner allegedly slammed his head with a stone

A man in his thirties has met his untimely death at Antoakrom in the Ashanti region after he was allegedly stoned by an illegal miner.

Rainbow Radio’s Abdul Malik Anokye, who reported the story, said Felix who is now deceased was in the company of his dog when the incident occurred.

According to him, Felix was on a stroll and happened to have used a location where some persons where mining.

He was asked by the miners to vacate the place with his dog but he reacted saying the miners had no business instructing him to leave the place.

The reporter said one of the miners picked a stone, hit Felix in the head.

He started bleeding in the nose and the head, he said.

He was rushed to the hospital but could not survive, Abdul Malik Anokye disclosed.

The youth in the area he said retaliated by attacking one of the miners who is currently on admission at the hospital.

He said the hospital has already administered six drips and two pints of blood on him.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

