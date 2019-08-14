Man, 29, impregnates two sisters, ages 14 & 16

A 29-year-old “aboboyaa” rider” has impregnated two sisters at Assin Bereku in the Assin North District of Central Region.

The suspect, Kojo Joseph impregnated the first victim (name withheld) who is 16 years now.



When she (first victim) gave birth, the second victim (name withheld) 14 years, went and stayed with the sister so that she could help her with her chores.



The suspect came home one day and met the second victim in the room before she could say jack, the suspect pounced on her and allegedly defiled her.



Months later, the second victim started showing signs of pregnancy.



After some tests, she was diagnosed, and it was confirmed she was three months pregnant.



She was asked who was responsible and she mentioned Kojo Joseph her older sister’s fiancee.



The case has since been reported to the chief and elders of Assin Bereku.



The police are also in search of the suspect, Kojo Joseph who absconded after this abominable act because the second victim was a minor.

Reports say Kojo warned the fourteen-year-old victim not to dare mention his name in connection with the situation.

By: Daniel Asuku

