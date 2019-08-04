Man, 28, beaten to near death for sleeping with a cow

A 28-year-old man, Mamudu Issahaku, has been seriously beaten to a pulp by an angry mob at Lawra in the Northern region after he was caught sleeping with a cow.

The unemployed young man is currently battling his life at a private health facility in the community, Rainbow Radio’s Abubakar Nuhu reported.

He told Nyankonton Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the owner of the cow attempted stabbing Mamudu Issahaku with a knife but was stopped by the mob.

He indicated that it remains unclear what influenced the man to have sex with the cow.

Mamudu Issahaku from the report is a drug addict who regularly smokes marijuana which is known as wee.

He said the victim is currently in a terrible state and has suffered fractures in the two legs.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

