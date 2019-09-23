Odd News

Man, 26, stabs mother after she accused him of stealing bathing soap

0

A 26-year-old unemployed man, Kweku Kwaa, has bolted after he allegedly stabbed his mother.

The suspect reportedly stabbed the mother over the accusation of stealing her soap.

Reporting the incident on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, our reporter, Sir Joe said the suspect indicated his mother had on several occasions accused him of stealing from her despite being innocent.

He is also reported to have said the mum kept comparing him to other employed young men in the area because he was unemployed.

The incident according to Sir Joe occurred Monday morning (September 23, 2019) after the mother had confronted the suspect accusing him of stealing her soap.

This, Sir Joe noted infuriated the suspect leading to his action.

The police have mounted a search for the suspect, he concluded.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

