Man, 25, rapes Grandmother in Obuasi
A resident of Mile 9, a suburb in Obuasi in the Ashanti Region, Robert Owusu, has allegedly raped his grandmother.
The suspect who is currently at large allegedly defiled the 60-year-old grandmother in a bush, Rainbow Radio’s Abdul Malik Anokye reported.
He told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the aged woman bled profusely and is currently frailed.
He said the 25-year-old suspect out fear of being attacked by the angry youth took to his heels.
The youth in the area have mounted a search for him to hand him over to the police so he would be prosecuted.
By: Rashid Obodai Provencal