General News

Man, 25, kills & buries mother on farm

0

A 25-year-old man whose name was only given as Labaran is currently in the grips of the police for allegedly murdering the mother and burring her on a farm.

The suspect reportedly killed and buried the mother Mame Gedo on their farm at a village called Pillar 10, a suburb of Miaso in Kwahu South District of the Eastern region.

Information gathered by Rainbow Radio has it that the suspect went to the farm with his mother on Saturday, 14th September but did not return with her.

Searches conducted to locate the woman proved futile.

You might also like..

Police ready to grant families of Tadi girls request to have…

GGC takes Job Fair to Kumasi

The youth in the angry then decided to search for the woman on the farm to their dismay, found the woman buried on the farm.

It has also been alleged that the suspect had threatened to kill the mother on several occasions.

The body of the deceased was already decomposing because it is believed she had been buried with her clothes under a heap of sand in the farm.

Continue Reading
You might also like
General News

Police ready to grant families of Tadi girls request to have another DNA-PRO

General News

GGC takes Job Fair to Kumasi

General News

We need a detailed & tallied DNA results on Taadi Girls-STRANEK

General News

“We’re Seeing Massive Transformation In Our Communities” – Dzodze Chiefs To Prez

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: