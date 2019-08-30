Health

Make the hospital your first point of call before visiting a spiritualist-Health Director

0

The Bono Regional Heath Director Mr Opoku Kyere has advised Ghanaians to make the hospital their first point of call before going to their pastors and spiritualists for spiritual help

He bemoaned how Ghanaians attribute every medical condition to spiritual attacks without seeking medical attention.

He said we have people who prefer going to spiritualists and pastors for help instead of going to the hospital when sick. This is a worrying trend in most cases, these sick people die because they failed to seek medical attention.

You might also like..

Uganda confirms nine-year-old girl has Ebola

BAF Sponsors free NHIS Registration, Renewal for Kwahu East…

He stressed the need for Ghanaians to desist from these perceptions and rather take steps to always visit the hospital for medical attention.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Continue Reading
You might also like
Health

Uganda confirms nine-year-old girl has Ebola

Health

BAF Sponsors free NHIS Registration, Renewal for Kwahu East residents

Health

Measles: Four European nations lose eradication status

Health

Polio detected in Chereponi

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: