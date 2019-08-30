Make the hospital your first point of call before visiting a spiritualist-Health Director

The Bono Regional Heath Director Mr Opoku Kyere has advised Ghanaians to make the hospital their first point of call before going to their pastors and spiritualists for spiritual help

He bemoaned how Ghanaians attribute every medical condition to spiritual attacks without seeking medical attention.

He said we have people who prefer going to spiritualists and pastors for help instead of going to the hospital when sick. This is a worrying trend in most cases, these sick people die because they failed to seek medical attention.

He stressed the need for Ghanaians to desist from these perceptions and rather take steps to always visit the hospital for medical attention.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

