Majority of respondents commend gov’t for suspending PDS deal

A section of the Ghanaian public has expressed varied views on the suspension of the deal between the government of Ghana and Power Distribution Services (PDS).

Whereas some have commented government for promptly suspending the contract, others have also said they should be allowed to continue with the contract.

Majority of those who responded to the issue said the move by the government was good and came at the appropriately time.

But they were worried about the failure of the government to do due diligence before approving the contract.

According to them, this has exposed how bad our leaders are when it comes to details in the award of contracts.

Government has brought back the ECG to take full control of power distribution in the country.

According to Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the decision was taken after government detected “fundamental and material breaches of PDS’s obligation in the provision of Payment Securities (Demand Guarantees) for the transaction which has been discovered upon further due diligence.”

The Minister for Energy John Peter Amewu has said investigations conducted by the government has established that a document that was presented by Power Distribution Service (PDS) as a guarantee for the takeover of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) was forged.

The minister explained that even though the document indicated that a company in Qatar has guaranteed for PDS, the management of the company told the government it had no knowledge of the document.

Mr. Amewu stated that the government will prosecute anyone found to have engaged in the fraudulent act.

Commenting on the issue in Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the respondents said the suspension was in the interest of the state.

They indicated that the move would safeguard assets of the state and further prevent the return of dumsor.

Others also opined that the move would have created a political crisis for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2020.

