Majority of Ghanaians do not seek support from Mission when in trouble-Ghana’s Ambassador to UK

Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK and Ireland, Paapa Owusu-Ankomah has disclosed to the Ghanaian media the Mission has provided conjugal services to Ghanaians to settle down in the UK and Ireland and vice versa.



He said when it comes to marriage and divorce; the Mission has served as a reference point for Ghanaians who have married natives of UK and Ireland.



Aside from these services, he said the Mission also provides services for persons with personal emotional and psychological problems.



‘’We give them counsel and we also advise on regulation, rules and procedures in Ghana for Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians. As part of our welfare activities, we make formal complaints to appropriate British and Irish authorities including harassment of Ghanaian citizens’’.



He revealed the Mission has settled several disputes among partners.

He was however worried Ghanaian residents were not making use of the opportunities available to them when in trouble.



‘’So when Ghanaians are in trouble with the law or find themselves in prisons, they are entitled to Consular services, unfortunately, when Ghanaians find themselves in such situations, they do not want to give their consent because, without their consent, the Mission cannot intervene.’’



H.E Paapa Owusu-Ankomah emphasised when Ghana residents are imprisoned, they are entitled to Consular support where the Mission is allowed to come to interview them but Ghanaians are not making use of these opportunities.



‘’When Ghanaian are detained, they are entitled to ask for a representative of the Mission to come and conduct interviews and recommend actions and provide onward solace,’’ however, majority of Ghanaians are not making use of these opportunities.



For destitute Ghanaians, the Mission he explained get into contact with relatives of such persons or guarantors of their passports to find the way forward.



