Mahama willingly accepted defeat in 2016, no one asked him to concede-Julius Debrah

The claims by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II that he impressed upon former President Mahama to accept defeat have been refuted.

Former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah in a statement said the claim is not supported by the facts.

According to him, Mr. Mahama willingly accepted defeat and congratulated then-candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“I state without equivocation that the decision to concede and congratulate Nana Akufo-Addo even before the official results were declared was taken by President Mahama himself without any persuasion from any quarter,” the statement said in part.

The Asantehene has disclosed he intervened to persuade the losing candidate in the 2016 general elections to accept defeat.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II made the revelation when he delivered a speech at the UN General Assembly on using traditional methods and culture to engender peace in the Ashanti Region and Ghana.

But the former Chief of Staff has denied the claims saying this cannot be true even though “the Asantehene has over the years been a very respected interlocutor in Ghana’s multi-party political engagements.”

