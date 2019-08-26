Mahama to begin ‘Thank You Tour’ in Savanna, North East, Oti Regions tomorrow

Former President John Dramani Mahama has announced his tank you tour of the Savanna, North East and Oti Regions beginning tomorrow [Tuesday].

The presidential candidate in a Facebook post said he will interact with chiefs, opinion leaders and community members and as well as executives of the party as part of his thank you tour.

The post read: ”I will from tomorrow, Tuesday, begin my thank you tour of the Savanna, North East and Oti Regions.

I will be interacting with the Chiefs, opinion leaders, community members and executives of the NDC in the various constituencies.

I am looking forward to another fulfilling and exciting six days.”

Although he did not state the reason or reasons for the thank you tour, it is believed that the tour is to afford him the opportunity to thank delegates in these regions for electing him as presidential candidate to represent the NDC in the 2020 presidential election.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

