Mahama must speak about PDS scandal-STRANEK

Policy think tank, the Strategic Thinkers Network (STRANEK), has impress upon former President John Dramani Mahama to comment on the Power Distribution Services (PDS) scandal.

The think tank in a statement said “the issues emanating from the PDS scandal and the United States of America’s calling for thorough investigation of the PDS contract makes the time ripe for the Flagbearer of the Largest Opposition Party, NDC to speak since he began the ECG concession process.”

The statement which was signed by Nii Tettey Tetteh the Executive Director, added that “the leader of the largest opposition party’s interest and his interest in Ghanaians is paramount hence Ghanaians wish to know the former President’s vision for ECG under the Millennium Challenge Cooperation Compact.

The people of Ghana want to also know his take about the current issues surrounding the PDS-ECG saga and what he would have done differently.”

FORMER PRES. JOHN MAHAMA MUST SPEAK ON THE PDS SCANDAL- STRANEK

It is trite knowing that Former President John Mahama signed the Second Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact after Ghana successfully implemented Compact 1 of the MCC.

Corruption is on the rise hence Ghanaians are really interested in how he will deal with the currentcorruption-relatedd issues.

STRANEK-Africa is expectant of his response to the citizens of Ghana on this scandal as soon as possible if he really cares about the plight of the Ghanaian.

The flagbearer of the largest opposition party’s response will indicate whether his interest lies with the looters or whether he is benefiting from the rot we currently see.

Ghanaians are eager to hear the opinions of the former President about current national issues now and not when campaign season finally kicks in.

STRANEK-Africa opines that it is time for H.E. John Mahama to show his sensitivity and concern for the ordinary Ghanaian if he really cares about Ghanaians.

We are all involved in building our motherland Ghana.

