Mahama must apologise to Ghanaians before embarking on his consultation tour-Nana Kay

A national communication team member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah has asked former President John Dramani Mahama to apologise to Ghanaians for failing to heed to advice when he was in power.

Nana Kay as he is affectionately called said the former president owe Ghanaians an apology over his failure to heed advice when he was in power.

His call is coming after the NDC presidential candidate announced his decision to consult widely as the party prepare to develop its manifesto.

Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said if the former president has recognised the need to consult Ghanaians before the develops a manifesto, then he must apologise for failing to heed to advice when he was in power.

Launching the party’s manifesto committee, former President Mahama said: ”This manifesto will be different. It will be a manifesto that will be the conclusion of a long, detailed and consultative process involving broad interactions with our people, incorporating their concerns, their hopes and their aspirations.

Our approach is to develop a working and an organic manifesto that is from the people, by the people, and for the people. The 2020 NDC Manifesto will be an affirmation of the sacred working contract we want to have with Ghanaians. And I promise you, we shall keep our promises.

When the average voter picks up the Manifesto, he or she should at a glance be able to see in clear and simple terms, what the NDC contracts to do in the next four years in his or her life, in his or her region and in every segment of our national life,” Mr. Mahama said.

Reacting to the comments, Nana Kay said: ”Mr. Mahama was the same person who told us we could not criticize him because we were not former presidents. But today, he is visiting carpenters and other Ghanaians. His stay in opposition has thought him some lessons. He has learnt that Ghanaians are the best advisors. If he has realised that today, he should apologise for insulting us.”

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

