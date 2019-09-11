Mahama meets leadership of Pentecostal, Charismatic Churches

The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has begun holding consultative meetings with various stakeholders, ahead of the development of the party’s manifesto and the campaign for the 2020 elections.

At a meeting with executives of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Churches (GPCC), Mr. Mahama led discussions on a number of subject areas, including corruption, a national development agenda, education, the Electoral Commission, security and the banking and financial sector.

Accompanied by the National Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia, former presidential aspirants Ekwow Spio Garbrah and Sylvester Mensah, former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah and other executives of the party, Mr. Mahama reiterated the NDC’s commitment to social democracy and a sustained development of all sectors of the economy.

Mr. Mahama announced that he has put in place a number of Policy Working Groups, which are also working to collate information from various economic and social groupings in the country through interactions in order to develop solutions that are in tune with the aspirations of the people.

The President of the GPCC, Bishop SM Mensah said the church and its leaders will continue to be interested in the development of the country, emphasizing the need for politicians to be concerned about the total and national development of the country and not their partisan interests.

Citing security as an example, Bishop Mensah stressed the urgent need for a depoliticisation of the appointment of security heads.

