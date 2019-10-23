General News

Mahama jabs Nana over PDS termination

Former President John Dramani Mahama has taken a swipe at President Akufo-Addo over the termination of the Power Distribution Services (PDS) compact.

The former president said he felt disappointed following the decision by the US government to withdraw some $190 million from the compact funding.

“I have just noted a decision by the MCC to withdraw $190 million from the Compact funding. It’s a sad day for us all. This money was meant to improve the efficiency of our electricity utility corporation.”

He made the comments at the inauguration of the NDC Manifesto Committee.

Soon, I will be sharing my position on the state of our struggling nation with the good people of Ghana. But allow me to say that as someone who took over from President JEA Mills of blessed memory and the Ghana Compact 2 negotiations with the Millennium Challenge Corporation and the US Government, I am deeply disappointed in Nana Akufo-Addo for his handling of the Compact.

Fellow Ghanaians, we are all deeply disappointed because of the self-serving decisions that were taken, the deliberate acts perpetuated with the crude support of the Flagstaff House in the ECG Concessionaire Agreement that has led us to where we are today. This was absolutely needless and could have been avoided.

Let me emphasise that, all these shady happenings were avoidable if the right decisions, with the future development of Ghana i,n mind, were taken, and not parochial decisions that reflect the sad and worsening situation of state capture that we are experiencing under Akufo-Addo.

