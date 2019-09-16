Mahama is an expired president, he has bad intentions for free SHS-NPP Man

A communications team member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Charles Anthony, has described former President John Dramani Mahama as an “expired president”.

Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the communication said former President Mahama would be a disaster should be reelected as president in 2020.

He has cautioned voters against voting for candidate John Dramani Mahama in 2020 because he has bad intentions.

He is also alleging that Mr. Mahama will cancel the free SHS should he be elected as president hence Ghanaians should not be deceived to vote for him.

“Nana Addo promised Ghanaians free SHS but Mahama said he would give us progressive free SHS. Ghanaians wanted free SHS now and you (Mahama) promised free SHS in a progressive approach, so you coming back as president would mean that you come to cancel the policy. I want to administer Ghanaians not vote for him. They should be careful and avoid that mistake. Nana Addo has done a lot for Ghanaians. The one district one factory and the good policies must be protected from the expired Mahama, ” he added.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

