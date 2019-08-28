General News

Mahama gets more recognition for being patient and peace loving

Two communities in the Yapei Kusawgu Constituency of the Savanna Region on Tuesday conferred chieftaincy titles on the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Former President John Dramani Mahama, who is on a two-day working visit to the newly created region, was conferred with the title ‘Borenasa’ (It is God who gives) by the Mankpangwura and his people.

At the Debirwura’s palace, President Mahama was again given the title, ‘Kenyitiwala’ (Patience is Good).

Mr. Mahama later met and interacted with the chiefs, farmers, fishermen traders and smock weavers at Mpaha, Daboya and Lingbinsi.

The NDC Leader will from the Savanna Region continue to the North East and Oti Regions.

By: Rainbowradioonline

