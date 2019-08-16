Mahama confers with Chinese Ambassador

Former President and Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has held discussions with the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Mr. Shi Ting Wang.

President Mahama noted the strong ideological ties between the NDC and the Communist Party of China.

He thanked the Government and People of China for the support that “led to the construction of various infrastructural projects including the Bui Dam, Atuabo Gas Processing Plant and the award of Chinese government scholarships to a record number of Ghanaians to study critical development-oriented courses in China.”

The former President also thanked the Ambassador for China’s support during his presidency.

He also assured the Ambassador that the next NDC administration will complete all abandoned projects across the country, including those initiated through Chinese funding.

Mr. Mahama expressed optimism that “Ghana and China will continue to enjoy a cordial relationship for the mutual benefit of our citizens.”

The two parties also discussed matters of mutual interest, recalling the warm relations and longstanding cooperation between Ghana and China. The two also discussed the menace of illegal mining and how the two countries can cooperate to effectively stop the practice.

Present at the meeting were the Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, Senior members of the party, Ato Ahwoi, Kofi Totobi Quakyi, Kwame Peprah, Professor Kwamena Ahwoi and the Special Aide to the NDC Flagbearer Joyce Bawah Mogtari.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com



