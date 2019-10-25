LPG will give children & unemployed monthly allowance-Director of Elections

The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) says it has plans to introduce child benefits packages should they win the 2020 presidential race.

Director of Operations, Elections and Special Assignments, Jerry Owusu Apau in an interview with Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm said they have the plans for newborns because they are potential taxpayers.

Leaders he stated must be responsible for citizens and create better opportunities for all.

”It is against this backdrop that the LPG as a party is introducing the special benefits for children from age 0-18 years. We have to pay them monthly because they are potential taxpayers.”

The LPG he added will pay unemployed unemployment benefits because when they are employed, they will start paying tax.

Successive governments he noted have failed in creating equal opportunities for all.

To him, the government is only interested in collecting taxes from people, whereas those who are deprived have been left to their faith.

He said the LPG administration would enact laws to stop the wrong usage of Marijuana and educate people about the economic benefits the nation could derive from the herb.

A government under LPG will embrace inclusive governance and leverage on the expertise of Ghanaians at home and abroad to improve the economy and create jobs for the youth, he concluded.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

