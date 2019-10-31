Life has not been all rosy for me as some perceive-Actress

Ghanaian actress Nikoletta Samonas (popularly known as Nikki Samonas) says it has not been all rosy for her as some may perceive.

Speaking g in an exclusive interview with Fiifi Pratt on Rainbow Radio 87.5fm, she said she struggled from the tender age because the father died when she was at a tender age.

Nikki Samonas said life for her felt great over the past six years of her life.

The actress said her mother kept the death of her father from her for some time.

The actress said she had dreams of pursuing law, however, a teacher she met in school encouraged her to pursue arts, a piece of advice she initially declined but has not regretted.

She said the teacher who is now late played a major role in shaping her life.

She disclosed to the host she had to stay home for a year after senior high school due to the financial crisis at the time.

The mum she noted worked hard to see her through the university.

The actress said she had to also work as a pharmacy assistant to save money to support her mum.

Nikki Samonas is a Ghanaian actress and a freelance model and has had roles in several feature films.

She is an alumna of both Holy Child High School and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp

