Letter exposes NPP training of ‘thugs’ for 2020 polls

Contrary to denials by government and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) that it was not training ‘thugs’, Rainbowradioonline.com has intercepted a letter which contradicts the position of the party.

The letter, with the heading”TRAINING OF SPECIAL TASKFORCE FOR ELECTION 2020″ was allegedly signed by Sammy Awuku, National Organizer and copied the Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul, the Ministry of interior and National Security Ministry.

The letter as allegedly written by Sammy Awuku stressed the need for the party to train and put in place special security taskforce aside that of the state to counter the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He also underscored the need for the trainers to be given training n conflict management and ballot protection training as part of efforts by the party to protect their interest in 2020.

The letter further states that the recruits for the training had already been selected and screened.

The party and the government had denied vehemently the claims when former President Mahama made the allegations.

Deputy Defence Minister, Major (Rtd) Derek Oduro, had said nothing of that nature was ongoing at the training camp and that there was no way the Ghana Armed Forces will agree to such a scheme.

“That is baseless, it has no substance. The Ghana Armed Forces does not accept any political party in any of its military barracks or camps.

“If you put any party paraphernalia or sticker on your car, you cannot enter Burma Camp. They will tell you to remove it if you want to enter the camp or go back. It is never, ever true,” he said in an interview on Joy FM’s Top Story.

Former President John Mahama made the allegations that the NPP was planning to wreak havoc during the 2020 elections when he met with the President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) last week.

Mr Mahama claimed that a letter by the Upper West Security Council requesting that some members of the governing NPP be presented for combat training for next year’s election was proof.

