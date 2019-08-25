Let’s win 2020 together for the greater good of Ghana-Mahama to losers & winners of parl primaries

Former President John Dramani Mahama, has congratulated all aspirants who won the parliamentary primaries organized on Saturday August 24, 20019.

The process to elect the candidates he noted has also shown that the party was matured democratically.

The presidential candidate reminded the candidates and party that they have a duty to work together to ensure the party wins the election 2020.

‘’Let me remind us all that we have a duty, both as victors, losers, members and sympathisers of the NDC to work together with our Constituency and Branch Executives for Victory 2020. I have great confidence in your collective abilities. Let’s win 2020 together for the greater good of Ghana,’’ he wrote on Facebook.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

