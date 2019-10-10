Legon VC denies sexual harassment allegetion by Africa Integras CEO

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana Prof Ebenezer Oduro-Owusu has rubbished sexual harassment allegations against him by the CEO of Africa Integras, Andrea Pizziconi.

His denial comes after the CEO of Africa Integras took to social media to allege that the VC sexually harassed her some time back.

The CEO in a tweet wrote: “I have remained mostly quiet despite the battery of attacks by Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu on my dignity. I was advised not to make waves and definitely not to raise the #metoo flag if I wanted to put the project back on track, which I do. Now I feel compelled to speak up and draw a direct line between this sex scandal and our derailed project.”

However, the VC says: “The claims are not true and can never be true. If you know me so well, you wouldn’t be asking me that question. It can’t be true. I met her because of the project, and I never meet her alone. I have never had any personal engagement with her. All our meetings with this woman have been extremely business one”.

“I have been extremely careful not to have a one on one with her, I have always insisted we meet in teams, and she rejected that, but I told her my style is that we meet in teams. The last time I met her, she insisted we meet alone in my office, but I went ahead to invite my Pro-VC and one other to the office, and she was surprised to meet them in my office,” he said.

