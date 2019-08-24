Lawyer Sosu wins race at Madina, Oye Lithur fails at Adentan

Private legal practitioner, lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu has won his bid to represent the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 parliamentary race.

Mr Xavier Sosu won the party’s parliamentary primaries on Saturday, 24 August 2019.



The lawyer polled 661 to beat his closest contender Mr Sidii Abubakar who polled 480 votes.



Mr Ibrahim Hussein Faila came third with 217 votes with Hajia Rukaya gathering only 16 votes.



In a related development, former gender minister under the Mahama regime, lawyer Oye Lithur has lost the bid to represent the party in the Adentan constituency.

Nana Oye Lithur who polled 558 lost to Mr Adamu Ramadan who polled 730 votes. One vote was rejected.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

