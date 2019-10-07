Law students arrested over demo released-Police

The Accra Regional Police Command has released thirteen persons who were arrested today 7th October 2019 for embarking on an illegal demonstration, a statement by the police has disclosed.

The statement said:”At about 8:30 am today, October 7th, 2019, a group numbering about Three hundred (300) believed to be members of a group of students who failed the entrance exams to the Ghana Law School besieged the entrance to the law school, sat down in the middle of the road thus, prevented a free flow of traffic.”

It further posited that: “The demonstrators later continued to the Attorney General’s Department where they prevented a Deputy Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame from exiting the premises.

Later the group re-assembled close to the new court complex in Accra and picketed there for some time and went ahead to an office close to Ghana Institute Journalism where they presented a copy of their petition to the Bar Association.

They then headed towards Jubilee House and on reaching King Tackie Tawiah Overpass, they sat in the middle of the road and pelted the Police with stones and offensive weapons. In the process, police sprayed cold water and fired rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

Police encourages the public that while citizens have the right to demonstrate, they must do so in accordance with the law. That requires potential demonstrators to furnish the Police with a notice at least five (5) days to the planned date (which was not observed in this instance). Demonstrators are also encouraged to co-operate with the police on route management and the conduct of demonstrations in order not to inconvenience other members of the public. In the absence of these police may be required to restore order by means of reasonable lawful force, ” it added.

Meanwhile, the police say it remains committed to assisting the public to enjoy their rights within the confines of the laws of Ghana.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

