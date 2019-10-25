Kurt Okraku is new GFA President

Businessman and football administrator Kurt Okraku has emerged as the new President of the Ghana Football Association.

This is after he garnered 93 votes to confirm his election after the Electoral Commission asked that the third round is held after his main contender George Afriyie conceded defeat even before a scheduled third round was commenced.

He polled 93 votes after the third round was held.

120 delegates voted in the polls.

After the runoff counting at the College of Physicians & Surgeons in Accra, Mr. Okraku who is CEO of football club Dreams FC pulled 59 votes while his main rival George Afriyie garnered 43 votes. The third candidate Nana Yaw Amponsah had 16 votes.

Okraku replaces the scandal-hit Kwesi Nyantakyi who was President for many years.

His tenure will run for 4 years.

Fred Pappoe and Amanda Clinton dropped out of the race after the first round which failed to produce a winner.

After the counting was done after the third round, Chairman for the Normalisation Committee, Mr. Amoah described the process as transparent.

Kurt Okraku and the elected Executive Council were sworn into office by a Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Anim Yeboah.

Before he swore them in, he charged them to work effortlessly to transform the GFA following the Number 12 expose and the embarrassment it brought the nation.

”I plead with you not to disappoint Ghanaians,” he stressed.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

