Politics

Koku Anyidoho commends NDC for an incident free primaries

0

Former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has commended party delegates for comporting themselves in the just ended parliamentary primaries organized on Saturday.

He said the incident free primaries have affirmed how democratic the party NDC is.

Koku Anyidoho congratulated the leadership of the party as well as the winners and losers, an reminded them of the greater battle ahead.

He said the major focus should be the race in 2020. He believes the party stands the greater chance should party members unite their front in 2020.

On the issue of allowing some candidates to have gone unopposed, he said the party works with rules hence when people express interest in contesting incumbent candidates, they have to be allowed.

You might also like..

Mahama to begin ‘Thank You Tour’ in Savanna,…

African elections thrive on fame & not competence-Prof.…

He said the party changed its popular acclamation and imposition of candidates because members rose against it.

He indicated although it was good to protect some MPs, it was not a rule in the constitution saying ‘’when you are popular in parliament, you should also be popular in the constituency where you are an MP.

Koku Anyidoho admonished those who lost to burry the pain; join those who won to ensure the party wins in 2020.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Continue Reading
You might also like
Politics

Mahama to begin ‘Thank You Tour’ in Savanna, North East, Oti Regions…

Politics

African elections thrive on fame & not competence-Prof. Gyampo

Politics

NDC will win back Bortianor Ngleshie-Amanfrom seat-NDC elected candidate

Politics

DCE of Builsa South, 3 others disqualified from contesting NPP orphan constituency…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: