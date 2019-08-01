Kobi Rana advocates against Text Driving

Ghanaian musician, actor and director, Kobi Rana has reiterated the need for Ghanaians to desist from text driving.

The award-winning moviemaker says driving and texting is dangerous and a leading cause of accidents globally as well as Ghana.

Research has shown that if you text and drive, you’re 23 times more likely to have a car crash.

Texting while driving has become the number one driving distraction for many people.

However, Kobi Rana who is championing the ‘Don’t Drive and Text’ campaign says drivers need to be aware of the dangers and keep their attention on the road, not on their cell phones or other mobile devices.

The director is also advocating against drunk driving stressing the point for drivers to desist such acts to prevent road crashes.

Experts have identified four main types of driver distractions: 1) Visual, like looking at a phone, causing drivers to take their eyes off the road; 2) Auditory, such as loud music, causing drivers to miss important sounds; 3) Manual, such as eating, causing drivers to take one or more hands off the wheel; and 4) Cognitive, like tiredness, causing diminished concentration.

Using a cell phone while driving is all four!

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), over 1.25 million people die each year as a result of road traffic crashes and between 20 and 50 million more people suffer non-fatal injuries. They found that drivers using cell phones are approximately four times more likely to be involved in a crash than drivers not using a cell phone.



