General News

KNUST declared a security zone

0

The Ashanti Regional Security Council has
declared the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology as a security
zone.

This was contained in a statement issued by the
Council.

The statement from the Council explained it
took the decision because it had gathered information some members of the
University’s Alumni are instigating their members to engage in activities that
would disturb academic work and peace, the chairman of the REGSEC Simon
Osei-Mensah explained in a press release Tuesday.

You might also like..

SA no longer holds the moral right to keep Pan-African…

IGP orders probe into conduct of police officers related to…

He said the University would remain a security zone “until further notice” and that “anybody who directly or indirectly engages in activities that may disturb the peace on the KNUST Campus shall be sternly dealt with in accordance with the law.”

Continue Reading
You might also like
General News

SA no longer holds the moral right to keep Pan-African Parliament-Ablakwa

General News

IGP orders probe into conduct of police officers related to Budumburan shooting

General News

Video of Police Assaulting Civilians an old one; officers punished in 2015-Police

General News

PDS cleared to save Prez from disgrace? Lawyer Quizzes

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: