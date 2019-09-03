KNUST declared a security zone

The Ashanti Regional Security Council has

declared the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology as a security

zone.

This was contained in a statement issued by the

Council.

The statement from the Council explained it

took the decision because it had gathered information some members of the

University’s Alumni are instigating their members to engage in activities that

would disturb academic work and peace, the chairman of the REGSEC Simon

Osei-Mensah explained in a press release Tuesday.

He said the University would remain a security zone “until further notice” and that “anybody who directly or indirectly engages in activities that may disturb the peace on the KNUST Campus shall be sternly dealt with in accordance with the law.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

