Kevin Ekow Taylor is mentally ill-Obiri Boahen

Private legal practitioner, lawyer Obiri Boahen, has taken Kevin Ekow Taylor to the cleaners for the suggestion that Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong killed the late JB Danquah Adu.

Kevin Ekow Taylor the host of ‘With All Due Respect-Loud Silence Media’ has suggested in a recent video that the MP allegedly killed the late MP.

He is alleging that Member of Parliament for Assin North – Kennedy Agyapong contracted Daniel Asiedu aka Sexy Dondon, the prime suspect in the murder case to kill J.B Danquah in his home.

Kevin revealed further in his video that Sexy Dondon admitted in a statement to have stabbed J.B Danquah 15 times with a screwdriver.

Kevin pinpointed that he derived all this assertion from a written statement of Sexy Dondon stating further that copies of this statements sit in the dockets of CID Boss Madame Tiwa Addo-Danquah, Attorney General – Gloria Akuffo and Augustus Nkrumah, the police investigator who took down Daniel Asiedu aka Sexy Dondon’s statement.

But lawyer Obiri Boahen speaking in an interview with Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm described Kevin as mentally unstable.

‘’Are you sure Kevin Ekow Taylor is mentally stable? Why should we waste time on him? He is not making any sense and his assertions are unfounded. I am a professional lawyer who has followed the case and can say on authority that I have not come across the statement is making claims to.’’

He asked Ghanaians to ignore and treat with contempt the assertions by Kevin Taylor.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

