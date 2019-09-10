Some of the land was leased to multinationals to grow tea
World

Kenyans sue UK over colonial ‘land grab’

Kenyan and British lawyers have submitted a complaint to the UN Human Rights Council on behalf of Kenyans who were forced from their land during the British colonial era.

They say they suffered horrific human rights abuses when British settlers took over their land in what is now Kericho County in the fertile Rift Valley.

The land was later leased to multinationals including tea companies.

The lawyers hope hundreds of elderly people and their relatives can get justice and compensation from the British government.

In 2013 thousands of elderly Kenyans won close to $20m (£16m) after going to court over human rights abuses they had suffered at the hands of the British colonialists in the 1950s during the Mau Mau rebellion.

Source: BBC

