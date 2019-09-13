Kenyan judge rules Rastafarianism is a religion

A Kenyan judge has ruled that Rastafarianism is a religion that deserves to be treated like any other.

The ruling is part of a case involving a minor who was banned from school for having dreadlocks.

The 15-year-old student at the Olympic High School in the capital, Nairobi, was sent home for sporting dreadlocks in January. School administrators argued that the hairstyle was not part of the official uniform.

High Court Judge Enoch Chacha Mwita ruled that the school’s directive was unconstitutional since dreadlocks signify the girl’s Rastafari faith, The Star newspaper reports.

He is quoted as saying:Quote Message: A child has a constitutional right to basic education. Keeping rastas is her way of professing her faith and it’s wrong to compel her to shave which is against her religion.”

The girl’s father had gone to court to challenge the expulsion, arguing that his family adheres to the teachings of Rastafarianism.

The girl is in her first year in high school and has been attending classes after the judge issued temporary orders for her readmission, as long as she kept the dreadlocks neat and fully covered in a turban.

Kenya’s constitution guarantees citizens the right to freedom of conscience, religion, thought, belief and opinion.

Source: BBC

