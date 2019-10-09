Joy FM must expose school where two minors were molested-Koku Anyidoho

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Atta-Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho has challenged Joy FM to expose the school where two minors were sexually molested by a teacher.

Mr. Anyidoho says the station must expose the school over the harrowing experience of the children involved.

He wondered why after weeks of the airing if the experience of the woman, the name of the school has been kept a secret.

A mother a few weeks ago narrated a heartwrenching story of how her two children were sexually abused at school.

She disclosed to Accra based Joy FM that both children have now become reclusive and are scared to be in the presence of other adults apart from their parents.

She said for the past four years her children have not been to school.

She alleged that her daughter was sexually abused a year after she sent her to school.

“After three years, I realised the school has teamed up with some people and they take my daughter from school the whole day….she was being taught how they do LGBT activities. The girl got so used to it to the extent that she couldn’t even control herself,” she said.

“Sometimes she [her daughter] sees some people who are taken out of the school and are only seen again during closing when their parents come for them…my boy also went to school and the same thing started happened and within three weeks I withdrew him from the school,” she said.

However, the name of the school was left out.

Reaching to the story, Mr. Anyidoho said the station must boldly expose the school.

“2 weeks ago, Joy FM worked up the emotion of the whole nation by running a heart-wrenching story on its Super Morning Show about a mother whose 2 children had been sexually abused in a high-up International School in Accra, forcing the distraught mother to withdraw her children from the school and resorting to private tuition at home. Why is the identity of the school still being kept a secret? Was Daniel Dadzie and the Super Morning Show Team toying with our emotions? They should quickly expose the School or face the wrath of Ghanaians”, Mr. Koku Anyidoho wrote.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

