John Mahama visits abandoned E-Block

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, today visited an abandoned Community Day School at Mpaha in the Yapei Kusawgu Constituency of the Savanna Region.

The Mpaha Community Day School, is just one of the many E-Blocks abandoned by the government across the country. While some are completed and abandoned, contractors working on other projects including the Day schools, health facilities, and roads have been compelled to abandon their sites.

President Mahama who spearheaded the start of work on the 200 Community Day Schools condemned the decision by government to stop paying for on going projects and refuse to open up for use many completed projects.

Mr. Mahama is on a two day working visit to the Savanna Region, from where he will continue to the North East and Oti Regions.

