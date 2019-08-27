John Dumelo will be Ghana’s finest MP in 2020-Frontline Listeners predict

Some listeners of Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm have expressed confidence in Ghanaian actor John Dumelo.

Calling into the first p;art of the show on Tuesday August 27, 2019, majority of the callers said they were sure John Dumelo was massively endorsed by delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ayawaso West Wuogon, will become one of the best MPs and new entrants into parliament when he gets the nod in 2020.

They felt the actor has shown beyond doubt that he meant well for the people hence should be given the chance in 2020.

A caller said, ‘’John Dumelo will be the finest MP IN 2020 when the nod. I am of the strong view that he will be a hard working MP.’’

In a tweet, John Dumelo mentioned that nay sayers advised him to fear delegates because they could disappoint him but he had faith in them to make the right choice for the NDC.



His tweet read ” “Fear delegates”they said…but I told them I trust my delegates. They spoke yesterday and they chose me to represent them in 2020. Thank you Ayawaso West! It’s our

John Dumelo won massively with 758 votes while his only contender, Madam Adoboe had 99 votes.



A total of 859 delegates voted in the elections with two rejected ballots.



Dumelo had earlier come forward to contest the NDC primaries for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency when that seat became vacant following the death of the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP, Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko in November 2018.



He, however, withdrew before the main contest the seat is currently occupied by NPP’s Madam Lydia Alhassan.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

