I’ve worked hard enough to win the race to represent Madina-Sidii

Sidii Abubakar Musah has expressed strong optimism of winning the parliamentary primaries in the Madina constituency.

The former National Youth of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) said he has worked hard work enough to represnt his people.

“I believe I have worked hard enough to win the trust and confidence of the Madina Constituency delegates in this family contest and come tomorrow inshaa Allah, I would emerge victorious.”

He further expressed hope the polls would be free, fair and transparent.

The party he noted is poised for victory 2020 and has wished all the other candidate well in the polls.



Read below his full message

Tomorrow, God willing, the delegates of the various constituencies of the great NDC family go to the polls to elect their representatives (MPs) for the upcoming 2020 elections.

The Madina Constituency is no exception and I am confident that the elections would be conducted free and fair.

I wish every contestant well and I believe after all said and done, our great Umbrella family would be the ultimate winner.

We are all poised for 2020 and inshaa Allah, the journey continues from tomorrow when the ball is set.

To God be the glory.

#NDCDECIDES

#NUMBER4

#UNITINGMADINAFORVICTORY2020

#MADINACONSTITUENCY

