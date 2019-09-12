I’ve resolved my beef with Stonbwoy; we’II release a song soon- Ephraim

Ghanaian sound engineer and producer, Ephraim Beatz says he has settled his scores with Stonebwoy.

He said they were no longer in bad blood as people knew.

He indicated the two of them are currently working on a song.

The sound engineer made the disclosure on Highlife Paradise on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm with Fiifi Pratt as host.

Ephraim in 2018 chided Ruff N Smooth and Stonebwoy for not showing appreciation and most importantly, not paying for the productions that make their songs hit.

He said he provided essential support for Stonebwoy when he was unpopular.

“I produced a couple of songs on Stone’s first album for free… He is my cousin and he was very cool when he was rising. We did support each other when Stone was still an underground artiste and when he came to the limelight, we were all happy. The first time he went to Europe for a show, I contacted some colleagues there and they organized a show for him. The organizers gave Stone a blackberry phone to be given to me but I got the phone after nine months after trying all means to meet up with Stonebwoy to get the phone. The brand new phone was now a slightly used phone. The money I spent before getting the phone could have bought four of the Blackberry.

“Stonebwoy kept adjourning our meetings whenever we scheduled to meet. He always refuses to pick up calls too so it got to a point I sent him a message that ‘this is how you pay me back for being so nice to you’ and he even went to talk to our uncle who sat us down to solve the issues but I knew he was not real. I reported him to Dakay before he returned the phone.”

But Ephraim in the interview on Thursday said he is on good terms with Stonebwoy because they have addressed their differences.

He also refuted claims of him slapping Stonebwoy.

Ephraim has worked with virtually every big artist in Ghana but the producer has also turned to sing, releasing one single after another.

