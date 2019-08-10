I’ve received only GHC30k for my ambassadorial work despite spending more-Okyeame Kwame

Celebrated Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame has disclosed on GH Entertainment on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that he only received GHc30, 000 from government after he was appointed tourism ambassador.

He told host Root Eye that he has spent more than he has received.

As a tourism ambassador, Kwame is expected to use shots of historical and tourist locations in the various regions for his music videos.

However, in explaining what he has been able to do after being appointed, the musician said he has done a lot despite receiving little.

According to him, he has invested a lot of money towards the campaign but has not been reimbursed.

When asked if he was expecting to be reimbursed, he said “I am not a child and so I will not wait for the government to give me money before I work. I have used lots of money. I don’t know if I will get my money back.

The musician in 2018, launched the first single off his album ‘Made in Ghana’, in Cape Coast.

The launch took place on Friday, 28th September, 2018 at the Chief’s Palace in Cape Coast.

The song, titled ‘Made in Ghana’ featured Kidi, Ebo Taylor and Dan Grahl.

‘Made in Ghana’ which is the theme song for the ‘Made in Ghana’ album, talks about the pride of the country. It mentions the need to promote the various aspect of Ghanaian culture.

Touching on the relevance of the song, he told Root Eye that the purpose of the ‘Made In Ghana’ project is to imbue a sense of national pride, foster music tourism and expose indigenous music fusion.

The album featured Afriyie Wutah, Kurl Songx, Kwan Pa band, Wiyaala, Yaa Yaa, Atongo Simba and Fancy Gadam.

Others were Wulomei, Feli Nuna and Kuami Eugene.

The songs represented the 10 regions and their cultures, bringing varied Ghanaian rhythms together through music, videos, and paraphernalia.

He has also created pajamas line called ‘OK Impressions’ designed with African fabric, as part of his bid to promote Ghanaian culture and tourism through the arts.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

