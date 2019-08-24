‘I’ve not reacted to corruption issues because I’m not well informed’-Rawlings

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has said he was not abreast with the major corruption allegations recorded under the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Reacting to questions posed to him by the media after voting in the ongoing parliamentary primaries in the Klottey Korley constituency, the former president said he will react to these issues when he has been well informed about them.

When he was asked specifically what his opinion was on the recent Contract for Sale’ by Manasseh Azure Awuni, the owner president said he was not well informed on the matter and will address it when he has been well briefed.

He was however quick to add that the Attorney General must collaborate with the Special Prosecutor to ensure that the right things we’re done.

He further described her daughter and incumbent MP, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings as the obvious choice for the parliamentary race in 2020

On the issue of her being selected as running mate for Mahama, he said he has not heard anything of that sought.

He charged delegates to ignore candidates who will use money to influence them and vote competent and dedicated people.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

