I’ve learnt useful lessons after my defeat-Mahama

The presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has promised to lay a solid foundation for the transformation of the country.

The former president who lost the 2016 presidential race said he has learnt useful lessons from his defeat and has put in place practical strategy to govern the country after winning the polls in 2020.

He made the remarks at the launch of the party’s manifesto committee on Wednesday.

”I have been there, I have experienced it, I have learnt useful lessons, I have reviewed issues and events, and I am coming back to you, together with my party, the NDC, with what will be a practical strategy for laying a solid foundation for the transformation of our country.”

Mr. Mahama posited ”this manifesto will be different. It will be a manifesto that will be the conclusion of a long, detailed and consultative process involving broad interactions with our people, incorporating their concerns, their hopes and their aspirations.”

Chaired by a former Minister of Health under the Mills-led administration, Professor Kwaku Danso-Boafo, the committee will tour all the 16 regions of the country in an attempt to solicit the views and concerns of the ordinary Ghanaian regarding how they would want the party to govern them.

The committee would engage professional groups and relevant stakeholders in formulating a working document that will detail the expectations and areas Ghanaians would want the NDC government to focus on.

